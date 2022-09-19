A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, killing at least one person and damaging local infrastructure.

It comes on the anniversary of two local tremors in 1985 and 2017, which respectively killed thousands and 350 people.

At 13:05 local time (20:05 CEST) the powerful quake hit near the coast on the border region of the states of Michoacan and Colima at a depth of around 15 km (9 miles), as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

It also left residents in the country’s capital, Mexico City, rushing onto the streets in fear, although Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of damage other than power shortages. Some locals brought their pets with them, while tourists were reportedly flustered.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video address that a person had died in the Pacific port of Manzanillo after a wall collapsed in a shop.

"It's this date, there's something about the 19th," said Ernesto Lanzetta, a business owner in the Cuauhtemoc district of Mexico City. "The 19th is a day to be feared."

Power was knocked out in parts of the central Roma area of the capital, approximately 400 km from the epicentre.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for parts of Mexico's coast, saying waves reaching 1 to 3 metres the tide level were a possibility.