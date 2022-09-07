Rescue operations continue in southwestern China after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 74 people.

According to Chinese state media, the quake struck at 13:00 local time in Sichuan province on Monday.

Local media say it triggered mountain landslides causing "serious damage".

The epicentre was at Luding, a small town in a remote mountain region southwest of Chengdu, according to experts.

Covid lockdown in place

Just last week 21 million people in Sichuan's capital Chengdu were ordered to stay at home because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Tremors shook buildings in Chengdu and the neighbouring mega-city of Chongqing, leaving roads blocked and cutting communication lines to more than 10,000 residents.

The shocks also forced some power stations to shut down.