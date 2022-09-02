English
English football clubs flaunt financial power in €2bn transfer spree

By Euronews  with AP
Antony duels for the ball with Benfica's Everton during the Champions League in March 2022.
Antony duels for the ball with Benfica's Everton during the Champions League in March 2022.   -   Copyright  Peter Dejong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A record spending spree by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer market passed more than €2 billion mark before the window closed Thursday with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and - belatedly - Chelsea all signing players to conclude the reshaping of their squads.

The headline transfer on a typically frantic final day of trading was the arrival of Brazil winger Antony at United from Ajax for €94 million, making him the fourth expensive player in Premier League history and football's most expensive deadline-day signing.

That took United's total spend to about €240 million - a figure only topped in the whole of Europe by Chelsea, which finally signed an out-and-out striker in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. In the club's first transfer window in the post-Roman Abramovich era, Chelsea spent a staggering €280 million.