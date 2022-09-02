English football clubs flaunt financial power in €2bn transfer spree

A record spending spree by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer market passed more than €2 billion mark before the window closed Thursday with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and - belatedly - Chelsea all signing players to conclude the reshaping of their squads.

The headline transfer on a typically frantic final day of trading was the arrival of Brazil winger Antony at United from Ajax for €94 million, making him the fourth expensive player in Premier League history and football's most expensive deadline-day signing.

That took United's total spend to about €240 million - a figure only topped in the whole of Europe by Chelsea, which finally signed an out-and-out striker in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. In the club's first transfer window in the post-Roman Abramovich era, Chelsea spent a staggering €280 million.