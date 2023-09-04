By Euronews

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick against Al-Ittihad, Serbia and Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic tells Euronews why the best from the Saudi Pro league is still yet to come.

Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic says the refurbished Saudi Pro League will compete as one the world's strongest football leagues.

The 28-year-old Serbian player joined Al-Hilal this summer from English Premier League side Fulham for a club record €58 million.

The transfer market in Europe closed on Friday but the wealthy Saudi Pro League can still sign players until 7 September.

The Saudi Pro League has spent €805 million to enlist stars from Europe's elite.

"I moved here from one of the best [leagues, the] Premier League and I think this, this league has all the things, in the future, in the next few years to become one of the best leagues in the world," Mitrovic said.

