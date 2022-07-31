Hundreds of firefighters are continuing their efforts to tackle a wildfire that has been burning in the Czech Republic's Bohemia Switzerland National Park for a week. So far around 1100 hectares have been destroyed.

Some 700 emergency service workers are on the scene, including Swedish firefighters who arrived in the Czech Republic on Friday to help using firefighting aircraft. Slovakia, Poland and Italy have also been assisting.

A firefighter was seriously injured while working at the fire on Saturday afternoon after he fell off a cliff. A helicopter transported him to the hospital. He is not in life-threatening danger. Two other firefighters were also injured the same day and taken to seek medical attention.

According to Martina Gotzová, the spokesperson for the Hradec Kralove region's fire brigade, they have deployed all the aviation equipment they have to tackle the fires. This includes six helicopters and five aeroplanes.

However, there is some optimism. A few areas have been given the all clear and the 500 people who had to evacuate Vysoká Lípa have been allowed to return. The local fire brigade is also making progress in reducing the blazes.

In Germany's nearby Saxon Switzerland natural reserve, authorities are also dealing with fires. Numerous new sources were reported on Sunday.

In Bernsdorf, in Upper Lusatia, police are investigating whether a fire in a forest, that has now been extinguished, may be arson.