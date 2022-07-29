Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv kills at least five, injures seven

At least five people were killed and seven wounded in a Russian strike that hit a bus stop in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv, the regional governor said on Friday.

"At the moment, we know of seven wounded and five killed," Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

Although the death toll was four at first, Kim then said it had risen to five and seven wounded. He accused the Russian forces of "shelling the city during the day when everyone is going about their business".

Earlier on Thursday, Mykolayiv was the target of a separate missile attack, reported to have hit a residential area. Three people were injured in the strike, according to the local authorities.

The repeated bombardment of the city of about 470,000 came as part of an escalated number of missile attacks and shelling across Ukraine, despite Moscow's earlier claims that it would limit its 24 February invasion to the eastern region of the Donbas after its Ukraine-wide assault failed.

At least eight people have been killed and 19 wounded in the past 24 hours in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian presidency said in its morning report.

The same source said that in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, at least one person was killed and seven others wounded.

The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, Sergei Haidai, said Ukrainian forces had faced six Russian assaults in the east.

"The enemy's reconnaissance groups are trying to find weak points in our defence. They are attacking from different sides and have used the air force several times," he said on Telegram.