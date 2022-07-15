'Treat this heatwave like a storm,' says Euronews' Jeremy Wilks

The UK’s Met Office weather service has issued its first-ever red warning for extreme heat as temperatures across Europe continue to soar.

Parts of the country are soon expected to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius for the first time since records began.

A red warning alert has also been issued in Spain, with temperatures hitting 45.6 C in the southern region of Andalusia.

Euronews' Space, Science and Technology Correspondent Jeremy Wilks says the current heatwave is leaving citizens of all ages vulnerable.

"Everybody needs to stay hydrated and stay out of the sun ... almost treat this heatwave like a storm," he said.

"Even for people in their 20s or 30s, when it's this hot and approaching 40 degrees [Celsius], it is dangerous for the body."

"This is a sign of things to come and there is no sign that it is going to get cooler in future years," he added.

