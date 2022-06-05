Ukraine war live: Russian missiles strike Kyiv infrastructure targets

Live
Ukraine war live: Russian missiles strike Kyiv infrastructure targetsComments
By Euronews with AP, AFP, Reuters
A barrage of Russian missiles hit infrastructure targets in Kyiv early Sunday morning, the first time there had been strikes since the end of April. Nobody was reported killed.
Russian forces continue their offensive in eastern Ukraine with claims and counter-claims about successes from both sides in and around the city of Severodonetsk.
Follow all the latest developments in our live blog below, or click the video player above for Euronews bulletins: