"Victory will be ours," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his compatriots as the war in Ukraine reached its 100th day.

The Ukrainian leader also praised his country's resistance but said the situation in the Donbas region has reached a critical point, adding that around 20% of the country is currently controlled by Russian forces.

Many now fear that the war might last a long time, as Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin seem increasingly unwilling to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war.

On this occasion, Euronews spoke with Inna Sovsun, an MP at the Rada, to learn more about what it was like to see her country at war for over three months.

Commenting on the situation in the Donbas, Sovsun, who is currently attending the ALDE party Congress in Dublin, said that "the Russian appetite will likely not stop there."

"Russia wants to be probably further west, so for instance trying to take Mykolaiv, trying to take the city ports of Odesa," she said.

"And if that would succeed, Russia would likely also try to go back and and take Kyiv."

Yet Sovsun said she “did not have a single doubt” that her country would win, stating that the main question is how many people would die in the process.

With her country “on the right side of history”, according to Sovsun, the Ukrainian people became “stronger, not weaker,” during the first hundred days of the war.

