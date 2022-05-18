On the campaign trail on Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison barrelled into a young boy during a friendly kick around, eliciting a chorus of stunned "ooohs" and "aaaws" from spectators.
Morrison was playing a five-a-side football game in northern Tasmania, where he is trawling for votes ahead of Saturday's nail-biter election.
