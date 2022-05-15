Ukraine war: Zelenskyy hails Eurovision victory and vows to host contest in 2023Comments
In the third month of Russia's war against Ukraine, fighting continues in the country's east and south, with Putin's forces struggling to make significant progress.
Follow the latest updates in our live blog below, and watch Euronews TV coverage in the video player above.
Sunday's key points:
- President Zelenskyy has hailed Ukraine's Eurovision Song Contest victory and vowed that his country will host the competition next year.
- The frontman of winners Kalush Orchestra said they were "ready to fight" in the war with Russia once more when they return to their country.
- Finland has confirmed its intention to join NATO, at a joint news conference given by the president and prime minister. Sweden is also expected to take formal steps towards applying to join the alliance on Sunday.
- Top NATO diplomats are meeting on Sunday in Berlin to discuss the moves by the two countries and others, as well as providing further support to Ukraine.
- Finland's President Sauli Niinistö formally notified Vladimir Putin of the country's move to join NATO, in a phone call on Saturday. The Russian leader said it would be a mistake.
- UK military intelligence says Russia has probably lost a third of the ground combat forces it committed in the February invasion.
- Russia fired missiles at Ukraine's western Lviv region overnight, destroying military infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities said.
- A meeting of the G7 leading economies in Germany expressed strong support for Ukraine and warned that Russia's blockade of grain exports from Ukrainian ports risks stoking a global food crisis.
Finland confirms decision to apply to join NATO
Finland has decided to apply for NATO membership, the Nordic country's president and prime minister announced on Sunday, a direct consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"This is a historic day. A new era has begun," Finnish President Sauli Niinistö told a joint news conference alongside Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in coming days, but it is considered a formality.
A formal membership application will then be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, most likely at the some point next week.
(AFP/ AP)
NATO warms to potential membership bids from Finland and Sweden
NATO members' foreign ministers meet on Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join the western alliance in the face of threats from Russia.
Both Finland and Sweden are expected to take formal steps on Sunday. NATO's deputy chief called the countries the alliance's "closest partners".
But objections from Turkey will have to be overcome.
Read the full story here and watch our report:
NATO warms to potential membership bids from Finland and SwedenNATO's deputy chief says he expects allies to view the anticipated Finnish and Swedish applications positively as foreign ministers meet in Berlin.
Frontlines moving in 'Battle of the Donbas'
A Ukrainian counteroffensive was underway near the Russian-held town of Izium, but its military reported on Sunday that Russian forces were advancing elsewhere in the Donbas region, which has become the main theatre of war over the past month.
"Despite losses, Russian forces continue to advance in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Avdiivka and Kurakhiv areas in the broader Donbas region," Ukraine's military said.
Ukraine's military reported destroying eight Russian tanks, five artillery systems, along with other armoured vehicles, and drones in fighting across the Donbas over the previous day.
A regional governor said Ukrainian forces had mounted a counter attack near Izium, a strategic city straddling the Donets river, about 120 km southeast on the highway from Kharkiv.
"The hottest spot remains the Izium direction," Governor Oleh Sinegubov said in comments aired on social media. "Our armed forces have switched to a counteroffensive there. The enemy is retreating on some fronts and this is the result of the character of our armed forces."
Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian reports.
Having resisted fiercely since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, Ukraine's military has notched a string of successes, first forcing Russia's commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kyiv, and then making rapid gains in the northeast in recent week to drive the enemy away from the second biggest city of Kharkiv.
Since mid-April, Russian forces have focussed much of their firepower on the east for what has become known as the "Battle of the Donbas".
(Reuters)
Eurovision win shows 'immense support' for Ukraine — NATO deputy chief
Nato's Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on Sunday that the triumph of Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra on Saturday night in Turin, Italy, at the Eurovision Song Contest showed the "immense public support" for Ukraine under attack from Russia.
"We saw yesterday (Saturday) the immense support of the public all over Europe (...) Of course the song was beautiful, it is beautiful," he said ahead of the Western military alliance foreign ministers' meeting in Berlin, adding that the Russians had "launched the most brutal and cynical war since the Second World War".
Top NATO diplomats are meeting Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine. Geoana said Russia's military advance in Ukraine appears to be faltering and he expressed hope that Kyiv can win the war.
“The brutal invasion (by) Russia is losing momentum,” he told reporters. “We know that with the bravery of the Ukrainian people and army, and with our help, Ukraine can win this war.”
The NATO meeting will also consider moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join the western alliance in the face of threats from Russia.
“Finland and Sweden are already the closest partners of NATO,” Geoana said, adding that he expected allies to view their applications positively.
(AFP/ AP)
As Ukraine celebrates Eurovision, Russia sends missiles
Four missile strikes hit military infrastructure in the Yavoriv area of western Ukraine, near to the Polish border, early on Sunday, Lviv region's Governor Maxim Kozitsky said.
"The object is completely destroyed," Kozitsky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. No one sought medical help."
Earlier, the regional "West" Air Command of Ukraine's Air Force said in a social media post that several missiles had been fired at the Lviv region from the Black Sea in the early hours of Sunday morning. Two of the missiles were destroyed before hitting targets, it said.
Russia has been targeting rail facilities and other critical infrastructure in and around Lviv, which is near the Polish border and has been a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons.
Western officials have said despite the attacks there has been no appreciable impact on Ukraine's ability to resupply its forces.
(Reuters/ AP)
Russia has 'lost a third of ground forces' since invasion — UK intelligence
Russia has now likely lost one-third of the ground combat forces it committed in February and continues to suffer “consistently high levels of attrition” while failing to achieve any substantial territorial gains over the past month, Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update Sunday.
“Russia's Donbas offensive has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule,” the ministry said on Twitter, adding that the forces are suffering “continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness.”
“Under the current conditions, Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days,” the ministry said.
Eurovision winners ready to return home and fight
The frontman of Ukrainian Eurovision Song Contest winners Kalush Orchestra said they were "ready to fight" in the war with Russia once more when they return to their country.
Oleh Psiuk spoke during a news conference in Turin after Ukraine's victory was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday.
Currently an order from Ukraine's government prohibits men aged between 18 and 60 from leaving the country, but the six members of the all-male band received special permission to go and represent Ukraine and Ukrainian culture at the music contest.
One of the original members stayed to continue with the war effort, and the others will return to Ukraine in "exactly two days," when their temporary authorisation expires, Psiuk said.
Kalush Orchestra, the bookmakers' favorite among the 25 competing performers in the grand finale, received 439 fan votes - the highest number of televote points ever received in a Eurovision contest, now in its 66th year.
As winners of the competition, Ukraine will now host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.
Psiuk said Ukraine will be "happy to host" next year's event in the "new integrated and happy Ukraine."
Psiuk thanked "every Ukrainian, the Ukrainian diaspora and everyone around the world" who voted for Ukraine in the contest, adding that, "any victory is very meaningful for Ukraine these days."
Ukraine's song, “Stefania,’’ was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother, but has transformed since the war into an anthem to the beleaguered nation, as lyrics take on new meaning.
“I’ll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed," Psiuk wrote.
Russia was excluded this year after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, a move organizers said was meant to keep politics out of the contest that promotes diversity and friendship among nations.
(AP)
Zelenskyy hails Eurovision win and vows Ukraine will host contest
Fresh off his country's Eurovision win, a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed early Sunday to one day host the song contest in the embattled city of Mariupol, which is almost entirely in Russian hands aside from a stalwart group of a few hundred Ukrainian fighters who continue to hold out in a steel factory.
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the popular contest with its song “Stefania,” which has become a popular anthem among Ukrainians during the war, and its victory was a morale booster.
“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe,” Zelenskyy said on Facebook. “Next year, Ukraine will host Eurovision!”
The band made an impassioned plea during the show to help the fighters still in the Azovstal steel plant in the port city, and Zelenskyy said “one day” the contest would be held “in a Ukrainian Mariupol.”
(AP)
Good morning, this is Alasdair Sandford with Sunday's updates on the war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
For a summary of Saturday's developments, click here.