11:27

'Difficult negotiations' to evacuate Mariupol wounded

The Ukrainian General Staff said in its daily morning statement on Saturday that the Russian army had continued "the blockade of our units near the Azovstal factory. It has carried out large-scale artillery and air strikes".

Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov regiment, one of the Ukrainian formations fighting in Azovstal, appealed to the United States for help "to evacuate our wounded and (to) mobilise all efforts to help extract our regiment" from the encirclement.

"There are nearly 600 wounded in Azovstal, the Russians continue to bomb the military hospital," he said from the factory. "We are going to resist as long as we can (...) if we hadn't done so, this horde would have gone further."

President Zelenskyy said in his address late on Friday that Ukraine was engaged in “very difficult negotiations” to try to evacuate the wounded fighters trapped in the Mariupol steelworks.

“We’re talking about a large number of people. Of course, we are doing everything to evacuate all of the rest, each of our defenders. We have already brought in everyone in the world who can be the most influential mediators.”

(AFP/ AP)



