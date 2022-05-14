Ukraine war: Russian army 'withdrawing from Kharkiv area', say Ukrainian military and analystsComments
In the third month of Russia's war against Ukraine, fighting continues in the country's east and south, with Putin's forces struggling to make significant progress.
Follow the latest updates in our live blog below, and watch Euronews TV coverage in the video player above.
Saturday's key points:
- Reports suggest Ukraine is on the verge of victory around Kharkiv, the country's second largest city.
- The Russian military has likely decided to withdraw from the area in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives and reinforcement problems, says the Institute for the Study of War.
- "The main activity of the enemy in the Kharkiv region was the withdrawal of its units from the city of Kharkiv," said a Ukrainian military spokesman, quoted by AFP.
- The head of Ukraine's military intelligence has predicted that the majority of fighting in the country will be over by the end of the year.
- President Zelenskyy however said although Ukrainians are doing everything they can to drive out the Russians, “no one today can predict how long this war will last”. And Ukraine's defence minister said on Friday there is "no swift end to the war in sight."
- US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke by phone to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said.
- A move by Finland and, potentially, Sweden to join NATO will be discussed at a meeting of military alliance foreign ministers in Berlin. The matter was thrown into question when Turkey's President Erdogan said his country was opposed.
- G7 foreign ministers meeting in Germany backed giving Ukraine more aid and arms. The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a further €500 million in military support that should be approved next week by EU members.
- Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier.
'Difficult negotiations' to evacuate Mariupol wounded
The Ukrainian General Staff said in its daily morning statement on Saturday that the Russian army had continued "the blockade of our units near the Azovstal factory. It has carried out large-scale artillery and air strikes".
Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov regiment, one of the Ukrainian formations fighting in Azovstal, appealed to the United States for help "to evacuate our wounded and (to) mobilise all efforts to help extract our regiment" from the encirclement.
"There are nearly 600 wounded in Azovstal, the Russians continue to bomb the military hospital," he said from the factory. "We are going to resist as long as we can (...) if we hadn't done so, this horde would have gone further."
President Zelenskyy said in his address late on Friday that Ukraine was engaged in “very difficult negotiations” to try to evacuate the wounded fighters trapped in the Mariupol steelworks.
“We’re talking about a large number of people. Of course, we are doing everything to evacuate all of the rest, each of our defenders. We have already brought in everyone in the world who can be the most influential mediators.”
(AFP/ AP)
Zelenskyy: impossible to 'predict how long war will last'
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said although Ukrainians are doing everything they can to drive out the Russians, “no one today can predict how long this war will last.”
“This will depend, unfortunately, not only on our people, who are already giving their maximum,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation. “This will depend on our partners, on European countries, on the entire free world.”
He said he was thankful to all those who are working to strengthen the sanctions on Russia and increase military and financial support to Ukraine. “This is the only recipe for protecting freedom in the face of the Russian invasion. And for Western countries, this is not simply an expense. This is not about accounting, it’s about the future.”
Zelenskyy said Ukraine on Friday shot down the 200th Russian aircraft of the war and he noted Russia’s heavy losses in tanks, armoured vehicles, helicopters and drones.
(AP)
US and Russian defence chiefs speak for first time since invasion
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu on Friday, marking the highest level American contact since the war began in late February.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Austin “urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication.” Kirby provided no other details of the call.
Over the past several months, Pentagon officials have repeatedly said that Russian leaders declined to take calls from Austin and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This is the first conversation between Austin and Shoygu since February 18, a week before the war started.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with General Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, in mid-March. The White House said at the time that Sullivan reiterated America’s “firm and clear opposition to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.”
(AP)
Russia intensifying attacks in Donbas
Moscow is focusing on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine without making any significant progress, say Ukrainian officials and military analysts.
"There is heavy fighting on the border with the Donetsk region, near Popasna," the governor of the Luhansk region Sergei Gaidai commented on Facebook on Friday evening, reporting numerous casualties and losses of equipment on the Russian side.
"It's a horror but they are still trying to get their way. But from the interceptions (of telephone communications) we understand that a whole battalion has refused to attack because they see what is happening," he said.
A spokesman for the Ukrainian general staff said in the early hours of Saturday that the Russians had "not stopped their offensive in the eastern operational zone. The enemy is continuing its missile strikes on industrial infrastructure and firing on civilian targets throughout Ukraine".
The General Staff itself, in its daily morning statement, reported that in the Donetsk and Tavriya region, the Russian army had used "mortars, artillery, grenade launchers and air resources to inflict maximum damage on the Ukrainian army", targeting personnel, fortifications and buildings.
Ten Russian attacks were repelled in 24 hours around Donetsk and Luhansk, he said.
On Friday US and UK defence departments reported significant problems encountered by Russian forces in the Donbas region.
(with AFP)
Russia planned 'rigged referendums' in Ukraine — UK intelligence
The latest British defence intelligence update on the war in Ukraine says "Russia's original invasion plan was highly likely to use rigged referendums" to establish Russian control.
It adds that the fact that Russia has only imposed a pro-Russian leadership in Kherson illustrates its "failure" to make progress, concluding that a referendum will "almost certainly" involve results being "manipulated".
'Most fighting over by end of year' — Ukraine military intelligence chief
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence said Friday the majority of fighting in the country will be over by the end of the year.
Speaking to British broadcaster Sky, Kyrylo Budanov suggested the turning point in the conflict with Russia would come "in the second part of August" and claimed it would lead to a change of leadership in Russia.
He went on to claim Russian President Vladimir Putin was in a "very bad psychological and physical condition" and was suffering from cancer.
There have been no statements to confirm Budanov's views on the health of the Russian leader.
Seemingly relaxed in an office setting, the military chief called the Russian forces "a horde of people with weapons," and smiled as he stated he was feeling "optimistic" about the future for Ukraine.
Budanov's comments contrast with those of President Zelenskyy, who said in his latest message “no one today can predict how long this war will last”.
Also, Ukraine's defence minister said on Friday there was "no swift end to the war in sight." Writing on social media the minister said weapons promised by Western countries would take some time to begin turning the tide in Ukraine’s favour.
(AP/ Euronews)
Kharkiv withdrawal due to Ukraine counteroffensives and reinforcement problems — ISW
"The Russian military has likely decided to withdraw fully from its positions around Kharkiv City in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives and the limited availability of reinforcements," says the US think tank the Institute for the Study of War.
Russian forces 'withdrawing from Kharkiv area'
Latest reports suggest something of a turning point around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, although it has been one of the priority targets for the Russians.
"The main activity of the enemy in the Kharkiv region was the withdrawal of its units from the city of Kharkiv," said a spokesman for the Ukrainian General Staff.
"The gradual liberation of the Kharkiv region proves that we will leave no one to the enemy," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily message on Friday evening, announcing that the recapture of territory that had fallen into Russian hands was continuing.
"As of today, 1,015 districts have been liberated, six more in the last 24 hours," he said.
Water, electricity, communications, transport and public services had been restored, he said, adding that he was keeping in mind the towns and territories still under Russian occupation.
(AFP)
Good morning, this is Alasdair Sandford with Saturday's updates on the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
For a summary of Friday's developments, click here.