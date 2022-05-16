Live: The battle for eastern Ukraine continues as Sweden, Finland move a step closer to joining NATOComments
Attention turned elsewhere this weekend as Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest and both Sweden and Finland moved a step closer to joining NATO.
As the new week begins, the battle for eastern Ukraine continues to be both bloody and uncertain.
See our blog below for a summary of Monday's key developments.
- NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Ukraine "can win" its war with Russia, and that NATO must continue to offer military support to Kyiv.
- Sweden's ruling party joins Finland in confirming NATO membership bid
Estonian FM says Sweden and Finland joining NATO would increase Baltic security
Sweden and Finland joining NATO would increase the security of the Baltic region, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets tells Reuters.
"When we see that in our neighbourhood also other democratic countries belong to NATO, it would mean that we could have broader joint exercises and also ... more defence cooperation," Liimets told Reuters in Berlin, where she joined a meeting with other NATO counterparts over the weekend.
Liimets added that she hoped Sweden, Finland and Turkey would overcome differences on the Nordic states joining the alliance, adding that the Berlin meeting atmosphere was very supportive. "We have seen some differences, but we have also seen a willingness of those countries to overcome the differences," she said.
Liimets said that Estonia appreciates NATO enforcing its presence in the Baltic region, but would like the allies to move from enhancing their presence to enhancing their defence. "It would mean that we would have more robust presence of land forces, but also air and maritime defence," she added.
Belarusian forces deploy along Ukrainian border
Belarus has announced the deployment of special operations forces along its border with Ukraine, as well as air defence, artillery and missile units to training ranges in the west of the country, writes the British Ministry of Defence in its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.
The presence of Belarusian forces near the border will likely fix Ukrainian troops, so that they cannot deploy in support of operations in the Donbas, it said.
Even so, Belarusian forces have not been directly involved in the conflict to date, despite the country having been used as a staging post for Russia’s initial advance on Kyiv and Chernihiv. with Russia also launching air sorties and missile strikes from Belarus.
Belarusian President Lukashenko is likely balancing support for Russia’s invasion with a desire to avoid direct military participation with the risk of Western sanctions, Ukrainian retaliation and possible dissatisfaction in the Belarusian military, the British ministry said.
Russian forces may have run out of combat-ready reservists, says US think tank
Russian forces have likely abandoned the objective of completing a large-scale encirclement of Ukrainian units from Donetsk City to Izyum in favour of completing the seizure of Luhansk Oblast, write the Institute for the Study of War in its latest update on the fighting in Ukraine.
At the same time, Russian forces have likely run out of combat-ready reservists, forcing the Russian military command to amalgamate soldiers from many different elements, including private military companies and proxy militias, into ostensibly regular army units and naval infantry, the US think tank said.
Ukraine prepares for new Russian push in Donbas
Ukraine was preparing Monday for a new Russian push in the eastern Donbas region, as Kyiv said its army’s counterattack around Kharkiv had gained momentum.
Since failing to take the capital at the beginning of the invasion in late February, control of Donbas has become one of Moscow’s primary objectives - but Western intelligence has predicted its campaign will stall amid heavy losses and fierce resistance.
“We are preparing for new attempts by Russia to attack in Donbas, to somehow intensify its movement in the south of Ukraine,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
“The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead-end and their so-called ‘special operation’ has already gone bankrupt,” he added.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich told local television that Russian troops were being transferred in the direction of Donbas after withdrawing from Kharkiv following the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Kyiv’s troops have made so much progress in the northern region that they have almost reached the border with Russia, according to interior ministry adviser Vadim Denisenko, although air raid sirens still sounded in Kharkiv city early Monday.
Arestovich said the retreating Russian forces were being sent towards Lugansk.
“Their task is to take Severodonetsk,” he said. “Well, something is not working for them.”
Severodonetsk is the easternmost city still held by Ukraine, and its fall would grant the Kremlin de facto control of Lugansk, one of two regions - along with Donetsk - that comprise Donbas.
But Russia’s attempt to cross a river to encircle it had been repelled with heavy losses of equipment, according to Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday.
To further deter the attack, Russian-occupied railway bridges leading to Severodonetsk were blown up, the Ukrainian army said on its Facebook page late Sunday, posting a video of a huge explosion taken from above.
For its part, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had struck four artillery munitions depots in neighbouring Donetsk.
Air strikes had also destroyed two missile-launching systems and radar, while 15 Ukrainian drones were downed around Donetsk and Lugansk, it added.
Fighting continues in the east
Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force said its troops had repelled 17 attacks on Sunday and destroyed 11 pieces of Russian equipment. The command of Ukraine's air force said Ukrainian forces downed two helicopters, two cruise missiles, and seven drones.
Russia continued to target civilian areas along the entire front line in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, firing at 23 villages and towns, the task force added.
If Ukraine can sustain pressure on Izium and Russian supply lines, it will be harder for Moscow to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas.
Ukraine's military also acknowledged setbacks, saying Russian forces "continue to advance" in several areas in the Donbas region.
In western Ukraine near Poland, missiles destroyed military infrastructure overnight on Saturday and were fired at the Lviv region from the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said.
Another 10 civilians were wounded in the southern region of Mykolaiv, the regional council said, without providing details.
There was also no letup on Sunday in Russia's bombardment of the steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol, where a few hundred Ukrainian fighters are holding out weeks after the city fell into Russian hands, the Ukrainian military said.
Brightly burning munitions were shown cascading down on the steel works in a video posted by a pro-Russian separatist commander.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "very difficult and delicate negotiations" were going on to save Ukrainians in Mariupol and Azovstal.
Russia losing diplomatic ground, with Sweden and Finland set to join NATO
With its military bogged down in a grinding conflict in eastern Ukraine, Russia also lost diplomatic ground over the weekend as two more European nations moved closer to joining NATO.
Finland announced Sunday that it was seeking to join the alliance, saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly three months ago had changed Europe’s security landscape. Several hours later, Sweden’s governing party endorsed that country’s bid for membership, which could lead to an application in days.
Those moves would be a serious blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has called NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe a threat — one that, before these latest moves, he cited as a reason for attacking Ukraine. NATO says it is a purely defensive alliance.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, meeting with top diplomats from the alliance in Berlin, said the war “is not going as Moscow had planned."
“Ukraine can win this war,” he said, adding that NATO must continue to offer military support to Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Russia inflicted damage but failed to make significant territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, the focus of its war effort since Russian forces failed to seize the capital, Kyiv.
Russian and Ukrainian fighters are engaged in a village-by-village battle for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, the Donbas. Ukrainian soldiers have fought Moscow-backed separatists there for eight years.
