Live blog: Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2022 Torino

Live blog: Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2022 TorinoComments
Good evening Europe!
Welcome to our Eurovision Song Contest 2022 live blog for Saturday's Grand Final in Torino.
We're here with you all through the show, and the aftermath, into the wee small hours of Sunday morning.
Follow all the action below:
Armenia had a great video to go with their song Snap and it's translated really well to the stage in Turin.
This is one of David's favourites -- it really builds and by the end the audience (and hopefully you at home) will be in love with her!
Norway suggests you give a wolf a banana.
But wolves are carnivores, and the don't eat a lot of tropical fruit.
This might look like a comedy act but they perform it so well! And one of the singers behind the mask is rumoured to be Ben from 2000's boy band A1. We might never know as they refuse to take of those masks!
France have sent an entry in Breton this year and it's really catchy and danceable!
Last year France came 2nd in their best showing at the Song Contest for a long time. This one I think stands out because it's different. Will it win? No. Will it embarrass France? Also no (famous last words!)
Switzerland have sent Marius Bear this year to sing Boys Don't Cry.
David finds this one a little bit dreary. Sorry Marius!
Last year Switzerland won the jury vote and came 3rd overall. And of course you'll all remember Celine Dion won the contest for Switzerland back in 1988.
Marius won't win. We predict he will finish quite far down the right hand side of the scoreboard. *sadface emoji* Don't cry Marius!
Finland have sent 90s rockers The Rasmus to Torino this year. You might remember their big hit 'In The Shadows'? Or maybe not.
This is one of James' favourites and for some reason lead singer Lauri Ylönen, who also wrote the song, is wearing a yellow raincoat. Don't worry, he loses it before the end of the song...
Portugal offers a complete change of pace now with 6 singers in harmony on stage, singing in a mix of Portuguese and English.
'Saudade' is a Portugese word which doesn't have a direct translation in English but expresses loss, regret and sentimental feelings.
Next we've got Romania, and this song will remind you of a teenage holiday to the Costa del Sol.
The singer's got some snake hips as well - look a those dance moves!
Unfortunately, no song has ever performed 2nd at a Eurovision final and gone on to win the contest... but maybe Romania will buck the trend this year?
Let the Eurovision Song Contest begin!
First up is the Czech Republic. We Are Domi went to university in England and this song uses every single lightbulb on the PalaOlimpico stage!
Now we're getting the flag parade with all 25 countries.
I think I remember the first one of these in Malmö back in 2013 when the contestants were walking on a bridge high above the audience.
It's like the Olympics opening ceremony, but, shorter.