Ukraine war live updates: Russian forces 'cowards hiding the truth behind missiles', Zelenskyy says
After three months of Russia's war against Ukraine, fighting continues in the country's east and south, with Moscow forces struggling to make any progress.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin is threatening neighbouring European countries with retaliation as the likes of Finland and Sweden express their interest in joining NATO -- a consequence of Vladimir Putin's actions against Kyiv.
Follow Friday's events as they unfold in our blog below
**
Friday's key developments:
The UN's refugee agency says more than 6 million people have now left Ukraine.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy told an Italian TV interviewer on Thursday night that he was ready to talk with Russian President Putin, and said that "we must find an agreement".
Russia's foreign ministry says there will be "consequences" if Finland goes ahead with its bid to join NATO. “Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia is stealing Ukrainian grain and trying to sell some of it on global markets, Ukraine's foreign ministry claims.
Moscow has still not given up on Kyiv, and it wants to take Mykolayiv and Odesa to create a land bridge to the Moldovan separatist region of Transinstria, Ukrainian military believes.
Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier.
Zelenskyy condemns bombardment of schools and hospitals as 'stupidity, barbarity'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces on Thursday night struck the Chernihiv region and hit schools.
“Of course, the Russian state is in such a condition that any education only gets in its way. But what can be achieved by destroying Ukrainian schools? All Russian commanders who give such orders are simply sick, and incurable.”
He condemned what he suggested were senseless attacks on the refinery in the central Ukrainian industrial hub of Kremenchuk, on the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donbas.
“They are cowards, and they try to hide the truth behind missiles, airstrikes and artillery shelling,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
“Therefore our task is to fight until we achieve our goals in this war: to free our land, our people and secure our security.”
Noting that Thursday is International Nurses Day, Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine’s nurses and other medical workers for their part in the fight and urged all Ukrainians to do the same.
He said since the invasion began on 24 February the Russian military had damaged 570 medical facilities, fully destroying 101 hospitals.
“What is that? It’s stupidity. It’s barbarity. It’s the self-destruction of Russia as a state that anyone in the world could see as a cultured nation.”
Ukraine strikes another Russian ship near Snake Island, officials claim
Ukrainian officials say their forces took out another Russian ship in the Black Sea.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said late Thursday the Vsevolod Bobrov logistics ship was struck as it was trying to deliver an anti-aircraft system to Snake Island. He said the ship was badly damaged but was not believed to have sunk.
A spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration said the vessel caught fire after the strike. There was no confirmation from Russia and no reports of casualties.
The British Ministry of Defence said this week that Ukraine has been targeting Russian air defences and supply vessels on Snake Island in an effort to disrupt Moscow’s efforts to expand its control over the Black Sea coastline.
The Ukrainian military last month sank the Moskva cruiser, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet. In March, the military destroyed the landing ship Saratov.