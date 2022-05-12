As Moscow's three-month-long war in Ukraine continues, countries in Russia's neighbourhood Finland and Sweden are expected to decide on whether they will join NATO after decades of neutrality.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has offered to swap Russian prisoners of war for its badly injured fighters, who find themselves blockaded in the Azovstal steel plant complex in the southern port of Mariupol.

