Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv offers Russian prisoners of war for wounded Mariupol fighters
As Moscow's three-month-long war in Ukraine continues, countries in Russia's neighbourhood Finland and Sweden are expected to decide on whether they will join NATO after decades of neutrality.
Meanwhile, Kyiv has offered to swap Russian prisoners of war for its badly injured fighters, who find themselves blockaded in the Azovstal steel plant complex in the southern port of Mariupol.
Follow events as they unfold in our live blog below:
Thursday's key developments:
Russia is stealing Ukrainian grain and trying to sell some of it on global markets, the country's Foreign Ministry claims.
Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier.
Moscow has still not given up on Kyiv, and it wants to take Mykolayiv and Odesa to create a land bridge to the Moldovan separatist region of Transinstria, Ukrainian military believes.
Boris Johnson signs a deal with Sweden and Finland to offer military support in case they were attacked, as Finnish leaders are expected to release statements on their positions on NATO membership on Thursday morning.
A new report finds direct and indirect losses from the war stand at around €568 billion, and the cost of rebuilding would eclipse WWII's Marshall Plan.
Russia-occupied Kherson will ask Vladimir Putin to annex the region, says Russia-installed official.
Ukraine to shut off a third of Russian gas transitting to Europe, citing 'force majeure'.
Russia could dominate the north-western Black Sea if it takes contested Snake Island, says Britain's Ministry of Defence.
German army begins training Ukrainians to use its advanced howitzers
The Bundeswehr says it has begun training Ukrainian soldiers to use a powerful artillery system that Germany and the Netherlands plan to supply to Ukraine.
The Defense Ministry said 18 crews are being trained to use the Panzerhaubitze 2000, an advanced, self-propelled howitzer.
“This is a clear sign of our solidarity,” the ministry said, “but Germany won’t become a party to the conflict because of the training or delivery."
Ukrainian military: Moscow 'has not given up' on taking control of Kyiv
A Ukrainian general says that Russia hasn’t abandoned hopes to capture the Ukrainian capital.
Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov said at Wednesday’s briefing that the Russians harbour plans to take control over the southern Mykolaiv and Odesa regions to build a land corridor to the Transnistria separatist region of Moldova and also try to storm Kyiv.
Gromov said that Russia still hopes to capture more Ukrainian territories and call a sham vote to make them part of Russia.
He added that such Russian plans will be foiled by the Ukrainian resistance.
The Russian forces tried to capture the Ukrainian capital in the first weeks of the invasion, but have pulled back after facing staunch defences and shifted their focus on the country’s east and south.
Moscow is stealing Ukraine's grain, foreign ministry claims
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has accused Russia of stealing the country’s grain and trying to sell some of it on global markets.
The ministry said in Wednesday’s commentary that the stealing of Ukrainian grain amounts to looting.
It warned countries that purchase Russian grain that some of its shipments could contain the grain stolen from Ukraine, making its buyers possible accomplices.
The ministry cited official estimates indicating that Russia already may have stolen 400,000-500,000 metric tonnes of grain that cost over €100 million. It claimed that “practically all ships leaving Sevastopol with a load of grain are carrying the grain stolen from Ukraine”.