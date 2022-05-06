Two people have been killed and two others seriously wounded in a shooting at a Dutch care home, police said.

Officers were alerted to an incident on Friday at a countryside home and farm in Molensingel, on the outskirts of Alblasserdam.

Rotterdam police said on Twitter that “the suspect has been arrested and the firearm has been seized”.

"The witnesses are taken care of, help is arranged for them [and] the investigation is underway," they added.

According to Dutch media, the care home houses young people and adults who are trying to get their lives back on track, while people with disabilities also work at the farm.

No further details about the shooting have been released.