Ten men from same family arrested in Amsterdam for money laundering

Dutch police say they have arrested 10 men from the same family on suspicion of laundering money from international drug trafficking.

Officers seized more than €1.4 million and uncovered hidden caches in furniture and cars in Amsterdam.

The suspects were all detained on 12 April after raids were carried out at fifteen locations, police said in a statement.

The arrests come following a multi-year investigation into tens of millions of euros in cash and bitcoin, authorities added.

"Amsterdam police arrested 10 men on suspicion of illegal banking activities," the statement read.

"The men are also suspected of large-scale money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation."

Those arrested are aged between 24 and 60 years old and are all believed to live in Amsterdam.