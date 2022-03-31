Two men killed in shooting at McDonald's restaurant in the Netherlands

Two well-known businessmen have been killed in a shooting incident at a McDonald's restaurant in the Netherlands.

Police launched a manhunt after a gunman opened fire on the two men in the northern city of Zwolle on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old man was later arrested after handing himself in at the police station in Deventer.

The shooting incident occurred at around 18:00 in front of stunned and panicked customers, including "many children".

According to witnesses, the gunman emptied his weapon during the apparent "targeted" attack.

Dutch media have identified the victims as Huseyn and Ali Torunlar, two local Turkish-Dutch businessmen in the hotel sector. The police have not yet officially confirmed the identity of the two victims from Zwolle, aged 57 and 62.

"A Large-Scale Investigation Team (TGO), led by a public prosecutor, is investigating," police said in a statement.

Shootings are rare in the Netherlands but the capital Amsterdam has been the scene of several murders linked to clashes over control of cocaine trafficking.

In March 2019, a man of Turkish origin killed four people by firing at passengers on a tram in the central city of Utrecht.