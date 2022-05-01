Ukraine war live updates: Civilians reportedly leave steel plant in MariupolComments
A group of civilians left the steelworks plant in Mariupol overnight, where the last Ukrainian troops are holding out in the besieged port city.
An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the port city which has faced constant shelling since early on in the war.
Russia's offensive in the east of the country has continued as Ukrainian forces fight village by village to stall their advance.
Read the latest updates from the war in Ukraine in the blog below:
US Speaker of the House meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president.
Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation. Those with Pelosi included Representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.
Zelenskyy told the delegation: “You all are welcome.”
Pelosi later said: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”
The visit was not previously announced.
(AP)
Civilians leave Mariupol steelworks plant
A group of civilians have left the Mariupol steelworks plant where the last Ukrainian soldiers are holding out in the besieged port city.
A top official with the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit defending the plant, said 20 women and children were evacuated during a cease-fire.
Several Russian state media outlets reported that 25 civilians were evacuated from the plant. It was not immediately clear if they were referring to the same group of civilians.
"They have been transferred to an agreed place and we hope that they will be evacuated to Zaporizhzhia, in the territory controlled by Ukraine," said Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov regiment, in a video on Telegram.
(AFP, AP)