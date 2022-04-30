US, France continue to pledge military support and aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden asked Congress for additional support to bolster Ukraine's fight against Russia while France's president pledged to send additional military and humanitarian aid to the country.

The US, along with a number of other countries, have been sending, aid as well as weapons and other military equipment to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Earlier in the week, the US Air Force said that the US has committed approximately $2.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Other Western countries have also committed, and continue to promise, aid to Kyiv.

In a phone call to Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron said France will step up military and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

The United States, France, the Czech Republic and other allies have provided Kyiv with hundreds of long-range artillery pieces to help it counter Moscow's offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

Macron insisted on "his desire to work actively during his second term to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

He also mentioned "France's readiness to contribute to an agreement providing security guarantees to Ukraine," the Elysée said.

The amount of military hardware from the West flooding into Ukraine has prompted the Kremlin to claim NATO countries are preventing a solution to the war.