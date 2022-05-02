An effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was planned to continue on Monday to bring people out of the steel plant where the city's last defenders have been holding out, the Mariupol City Council said.

An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the port city which has faced constant shelling since early on in the war.

Russia's offensive in the east of the country has continued as Ukrainian forces fight village by village to stall their advance.

