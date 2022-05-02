Ukraine war live updates: Evacuation of civilians from Mariupol steel mill to continueComments
An effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was planned to continue on Monday to bring people out of the steel plant where the city's last defenders have been holding out, the Mariupol City Council said.
An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the port city which has faced constant shelling since early on in the war.
Russia's offensive in the east of the country has continued as Ukrainian forces fight village by village to stall their advance.
Follow the latest updates from Ukraine in our blog below or watch our TV coverage in the video player above.
Monday's key events:
A safe passage operation at the steel plant in Mariupol was to continue on Monday at 7 am local time, local officials said. The plant is the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged southern Ukrainian port city.
Zelenskyy said on Sunday that a group of about 100 people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant during the day. Russia's defence ministry put the number at 80 civilians.
He also accused Moscow of waging a "war of extermination", citing a number of civilian targets hit by the Russian army on Sunday alone.
Meanwhile, the Russian troops continued to shell the Azovstal plant as soon as the evacuation operation ended, according to Ukrainian military sources.
At least four civilians were killed and another 11 injured in the Donetsk region on 1 May, governer Pavlo Kyrylenko said in his daily update. The number does not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Poland’s armed forces said that military exercises involving thousands of NATO soldiers have begun.
After seizing the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in early March, "Russia has sought to legitimise its control of the city" by installing a pro-Russian administration, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
Zelenskyy: Russia wages 'war of extermination'
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Kremlin of waging “a war of extermination,” citing strikes against non-military targets on Sunday.
Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that Russian shelling had hit food, grain and fertilizer warehouses, and residential neighbourhoods in the Kharkiv, Donbas and other regions.
“The targets they choose prove once again that the war against Ukraine is a war of extermination for the Russian army,” he said.
He said Moscow will gain nothing from the damage but will further isolate itself from the rest of the world.
“What could be Russia’s strategic success in this war?" Zelenskyy said. "Honestly, I do not know.
Several killed in Russian bombardment of Donetsk region, local authorities say
Four civilians were reported killed and 11 more were injured by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on Sunday, the Ukrainian regional governor said that evening.
The deaths and seven of the injuries were in the northern city of Lyman, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post. One person also died in the city of Bakhmut from injuries received in the Luhansk region, he said.
In the same post, Kyrylenko said that it was impossible to determine the number of victims in the bombed-out port city of Mariupol and the town of Volnovakha, which is controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists.
Railway bridge in Russia's Kursk region damaged, explosions heard in Belgorod overnight
An explosive device damaged a railway bridge on Sunday in the Kursk region of Russia, which borders Ukraine, and a criminal investigation has been started.
The explosion on Sunday caused a partial collapse of the bridge near the village of Konopelka, on the Sudzha-Sosnovy Bor railway, the region’s government reported in a post on Telegram.
Overnight on Monday, two loud explosions could be heard in the area of Belgorod.
According to the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, there was no damage or casualties.
Social media users reported seeing bright flashes in the sky and hearing the sound of explosions.
Recent weeks have seen a number of fires and explosions in Russian regions near the border, including Kursk.
An ammunition depot in the Belgorod region burned after explosions were heard, and authorities in the Voronezh region said an air defence system shot down a drone.
Russian forces continue shelling of Mariupol steel mill, Ukrainian military claims
A Ukrainian military officer says that Russian forces have resumed their shelling of a steel plant in the war-torn port city Mariupol immediately after the partial evacuation of civilians.
Ukrainian National Guard brigade commander Denys Shlega said Sunday in a televised interview that the shelling began as soon as rescue crews ceased evacuating civilians at the Azovstal steel mill.
Shlega says that at least one more round of evacuations is needed to clear civilians from the plant. He says dozens of small children remain in bunkers below the industrial facilities.
The commander estimates that several hundred civilians are still trapped at the site alongside nearly 500 wounded soldiers and numerous dead bodies.
The plant is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.