Ukraine war live updates: Russian shelling kills several in Luhansk, Kharkiv regions
Russian forces have now shifted their focus to the offensive in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.
Heavy shelling and fighting have continued in the east as Russia's army attempts to establish control over the region.
Saturday's key points:
Russian shelling of urban areas in the east of Ukraine continued on Saturday, with reports of at least two civilians dead in the eastern city of Popasna and another two in the Kharkiv region.
Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador in protest at a Russian general's comments that Moscow wants to capture southern Ukraine to gain access to a breakaway Moldovan region.
UN accuses Russia of actions that 'could amount to war crimes,' claiming its armed forces have 'indiscriminately bombarded and shelled populated areas'.
Ukrainian official says fighting has not stopped at the besieged Azovstal steel mill where the country's fighters are holding out. Putin previously told Russian forces not to storm the industrial site and instead seal it off.
Russia FM blames Ukraine for halted peace talks, saying 'they have put up with their destiny'.
At least 594 children have been killed or injured so far due to war in Ukraine, the country's parliament says.
Civilians to try to evacuate from Mariupol on Saturday, Kyiv says
A new attempt to evacuate civilians from the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, largely controlled by the Russian army, is scheduled for Saturday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
"Today we are trying again to evacuate women, children and the elderly," she said on Facebook, adding that civilians had started gathering near a shopping centre in the city and hoped to start evacuating around 12 pm local time (10 am GMT).
Zelenskyy criticises Russia over human rights abuses at home
The Kremlin should take care of its own citizens and their own rights instead of waging war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Friday.
"To be honest, the territory in which Russia should take care of the rights of Russian speakers in Russia itself," Zelenskyy commented.
"Where there is no freedom of speech, no freedom of choice. Where there is simply no right to dissent. Where poverty thrives and where human life is worthless."
In an exceptionally critical tone, Zelenskyy continued to state that the Russian dream used to be "to see Paris and die," but that now "it is to steal a toilet [in Ukraine] and die."
Two killed in Popasna, regional governor says
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai says that two people were killed by Russian shelling in the city of Popasna.
Haidai said Saturday on the messaging app Telegram that residential buildings in the region were shelled 12 times the previous day, and Popasna “got the most” of it.
“In addition to the fact that street fighting continues in the city for several weeks, the Russian army constantly fires at multistory residential buildings and private houses. Just yesterday, local residents withstood five enemy artillery attacks…. Not all survived,” Haidai wrote.
He added that some houses were also destroyed in Lysychansk and Novodruzhesk.