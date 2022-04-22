Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Ukraine

'Stay in Mariupol hellhole or go to Russia': Moscow accused of forcibly deporting thousands

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
euronews_icons_loading
Evacuees from Mariupol at a refugee centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Russia is accused of forcibly deporting many Ukrainians to Russian territory.
Evacuees from Mariupol at a refugee centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Russia is accused of forcibly deporting many Ukrainians to Russian territory.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Leo Correa

Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations has claimed that more than half a million people have been deported to Russia by the invading forces.

On Tuesday, President Zelenskyy accused Russia of looking to deport the residents of Mariupol who had fallen into their hands.

He claimed the fate of tens of thousands of people from the city who had been relocated to Russian-controlled territory was unknown.

Among the anxious friends and relatives waiting for answers is Romeo Kokriatski, managing editor of the New Voice of Ukraine.

Watch his interview with Euronews in the video player, above.