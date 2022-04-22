Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations has claimed that more than half a million people have been deported to Russia by the invading forces.

On Tuesday, President Zelenskyy accused Russia of looking to deport the residents of Mariupol who had fallen into their hands.

He claimed the fate of tens of thousands of people from the city who had been relocated to Russian-controlled territory was unknown.

Among the anxious friends and relatives waiting for answers is Romeo Kokriatski, managing editor of the New Voice of Ukraine.

