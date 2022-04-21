Russian attacks have pounded the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged port city of Mariupol as the city's defenders holed up in a steel plant appeared to say they may only have a few days or hours left.

Ukrainian officials called for a "special round of negotiations" in Mariupol without conditions as the West raced to give more weapons to Ukraine as Russia's offensive intensifies in the east.

