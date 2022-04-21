Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian officials prepared to hold negotiations in MariupolComments
Russian attacks have pounded the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged port city of Mariupol as the city's defenders holed up in a steel plant appeared to say they may only have a few days or hours left.
Ukrainian officials called for a "special round of negotiations" in Mariupol without conditions as the West raced to give more weapons to Ukraine as Russia's offensive intensifies in the east.
Read more about the latest updates from Ukraine as they unfold in our blog below and watch our TV coverage in the video player above.
Latest updates:
Ukrainian officials called for a "special round of negotiations" in the besieged port city of Mariupol as the last Ukrainian defenders warned that they may only have days or hours left.
The Luhansk governor said Russian forces now control 80% of the region, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine says a planned evacuation of civilians from Mariupol did not work as planned, blaming Russia for not holding to a ceasefire despite an agreement on a humanitarian corridor. Efforts will resume on Thursday.
Russia has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which Putin says should make its enemies "think twice".
European Council President Charles Michel used a trip to Kyiv to affirm the EU's support for Ukraine.
US set to send more military aid to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden is set to announce plans to send more military aid to Ukraine on Thursday, an official told AP.
Biden is expected to deliver an address on Thursday morning to detail his plans to send more military assistance.
Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine.
And Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armoured vehicles.
Russian forces now control 80% of Luhansk in Donbas, governor says
The Luhansk governor said Russian forces now control 80% of the region, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
One of Russia’s stated goals is to expand the territory in the Donbas under the control of Moscow-backed separatists.
Before Russia invaded, Ukraine controlled 60% of the Luhansk region.
Serhiy Haidai said the Russians, who renewed their offensive this week in eastern and southern Ukraine, have strengthened their attacks in the Luhansk region.
Ukrainian officials call for negotiations in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials called for a "special round of negotiations" in the besieged port city of Mariupol as the last Ukrainian defenders warned that they may only have days or hours left.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that negotiators were ready to hold negotiations "without conditions" inside Mariupol to protect its defenders and civilians.
The city has been subject to constant shelling with most of its buildings and infrastructure destroyed.
Podolyak said that Ukraine is ready for talks “to save our guys, Azov, military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded. Everyone. Because they are ours. Because they are in my heart. Forever.”
There was no immediate response from Russia to Podolyak’s offer.