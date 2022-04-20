With its industrial sector heavily dependent on Russian gas and its political leaders seemingly reluctant to deliver heavy weapons to the Donbas region of Ukraine, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under mounting criticism.

The premier says his country will continue to enable weapons deliveries to Ukraine and is indicating that one preference is to send in systems from eastern European nations that would be easily and quickly usable.

Scholz has faced increasing pressure from within his own governing coalition and from Germany's main opposition party to deliver heavy weapons such as tanks to Ukraine.

Kate Brady reports for Euronews from in Berlin — watch in the video player above.