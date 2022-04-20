A Ukrainian mayor who was previously kidnapped by Russian forces says his country needs rapid military assistance if it is to withstand Moscow's latest assault in eastern Ukraine.

Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, was in Brussels as part of a delegation of Ukrainian politicians to ask for more weapons in their existential fight against Russia.

"We need support from the European Union and the whole civilised world. First of all, military support. We need weapons, we need any military equipment, assistance, cars, trucks, all [things] possible because Ukraine can stop this aggression - this war. We can win this war. And it's important for the whole of Europe, not only Ukraine," Fedorov told Euronews.

The Melitopol mayor warned countries, like Hungary and Bulgaria, which are refusing weapons shipment to Ukraine, that if they don't support Kyiv, the war will eventually reach their territories if Putin is not stopped.

Also taking part in the discussion was Maria Mesentseva, deputy head of the committee on EU Integration of the Ukrainian parliament, who said that she hopes that her country's EU membership application - which was submitted a few weeks ago - can be processed before the end of this decade.

"Yesterday, President Zelenszkyy passed a questionnaire, which was done in historically short time - within one week - to Matti Maasikas, the head of the EU mission in Kyiv," Mesentseva told Euronews.

"Mr Maasikas...said that the procedure will take also as short as possible. The European Committee (of the Ukrainian parliament) can confirm...that we fulfilled more than 70% of the [EU] association agreement, and...I am sure it will not be as long as a traditional method of 10 years."

While the European Commission prepares a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow, Polish MEP Andrzej Halicki, reiterated the European Parliament’s position, which calls for a full energy embargo on Russia.

"I would like to remind [you of a] full embargo, not a partial one for all the sources [of energy]: coal, gas, and fuel, of course, and oil, not only a part of them," Halicki told Euronews. "This is not a time for economic calculation. This is a time for really very strong immediate political reaction against Russia, because Russia is an aggressor."