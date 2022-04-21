Three school buses carrying evacuees from the besieged city of Mariupol arrive in Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine. Strategic port Mariupol has been a key target for Russia in its attack on Ukraine and devastating bombardments have left swathes of the city in ruins. Ukrainian forces are holed up along with civilians in a final stronghold in the vast Azovstal iron and steel works.
More No Comment
Freddie Mercury statue unveiled on South Korean island
Gun salute for Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday
Thousands of plastic bottles litter beach following catastrophic flood
Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins India trip at independence hero Gandhi's ashram
Feminine focus at Venice Biennale
"Pinocchio" PM should pack his bags and go according to Scottish MP
Assange supporters gather in front of court ordering his extradition to US
Dust storm hits the Iraqi capital of Baghdad
Transport company shows solidarity with Ukraine painting a train in yellow and blue
Muslim-owned shops demolished in New Delhi
Clashes erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank
Pop Air, an "inflatable experience" at the Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris
Egyptians celebrate Ramadan with free Iftar table
Turkey: flamingos bring colours to the Lake Eber
Colombians feel 'happy and proud' ahead of painter Fernando Botero's 90th birthday