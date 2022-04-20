No Ukraine peace demands received from Russia, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not received anything outlining Russia's demands for peace talks, according to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after Moscow said it had presented Kyiv with a document.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian government had passed on a draft document containing “absolutely clear, elaborate wording” to Kyiv and that "the ball is now in their court".

But on the same day during a visit by European Council President Charles Michel to Ukraine, Zelenskyy denied seeing any such papers.

"They say the ball is on our side. I used to play football very well in the peaceful time. What rules are there? Two teams are participating and you need the ball. It seems to me that he is playing football with himself," he told reporters.

Michel used the trip to reaffirm the EU's support for the eastern European nation as it fights to repel Moscow's invasion, also travelling to Borodyanka, a small town outside Kyiv, where alleged atrocities were committed by Russian forces.

The European coucnil president said there must be justice for these "war crimes".

"These are atrocities - these are war crimes. It must be punished. It will be punished. They must pay for what they have done," Michel said.