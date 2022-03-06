10:30

Russia worried about black market for necessities as sanctions bite

The largest federal and regional supermarket networks have decided to minimise the risk of purchases by "resellers" of basic goods, the Russian trade and industry ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



"In several regions (...) these products have been bought in bulk, up to several tons, more than enough for personal use, and in order to resell them," the ministry continued.



As a result, it said it supported rationing measures adopted by large retailers, without giving any guidelines for the time being.



Retailers themselves will determine which products will be restricted and how they will be restricted, it said.



The list of essential products concerns goods whose prices can be limited by the Russian government. It includes some 20 basic foods: meat, fish, milk, flour, sugar, oil, cereals, butter, rice, bread, cabbage, carrots, onions and potatoes.



Since the massive sanctions against the Russian economy, the authorities have been stepping up measures to limit panic and capital flight.



The Kremlin has admitted that these measures are hurting the economy, but vowed that it will rebound "spectacularly" in the medium term.

