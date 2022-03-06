Live
Ukraine war: Mariupol announces new evacuation planComments
By Euronews with AP, AFP
Copyright AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky-
Authorities in besieged Mariupol announced on Sunday a new evacuation plan after a first failed attempt the day before.
The evacuation is to start at 12:00 local time (11:00 CET) with a ceasefire to be observed from 10:00 to 21:00. On Saturday, both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire.
09:06
The key points to know
- A new attempt to evacuate civilians in besieged Mariupol will take place on Sunday.
- On Saturday, Russia said it would allow the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha. But evacuations were postponed in Donetsk Oblast amid claims Russian troops had violated the ceasefire.
- The WHO confirmed deadly attacks on Ukrainian healthcare facilities
- Ukraine's statehood is in jeopardy and sanctions on Russia akin to declaring war, says Putin.
- NATO's failure to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine is a "sign of weakness", says Ukraine's foreign minister.
- NATO says such a move would risk a wider war in Europe.
- Ukraine's president made a 'desperate plea' to US lawmakers for planes and drones.
- Russian forces advance on a third nuclear site. Radiation levels at Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest, are normal, says IAEA.
- The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place on Monday.
- The UN Human Rights Office said that 351 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the beginning of the invasion.
- More than 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion began 10 days ago.
- Facebook and Twitter are blocked in Russia. Other independent media have also been forced off-air, while many foreign media have stopped their reporting from Russia because of a new law.
11:07
Moldova deserves the world's gratitude': Blinken
The US "will do all that we can to help Moldova as it cares for people" who have fled Ukraine following "Russia's unprovoked, unwarranted war on Ukraine", the US Secretary of State said during his joint presser with Sandu.
He stressed that the humanitarian crisis triggered by the war is far from over and that the number of refugees "will grow"
"Moldova deserves the world's gratitude," he said.
He highlighted that US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve a $2.75 billion emergency package to deal with the humanitarian crisis and "to help countries like Moldova supporting refugees".
11:01
Moldova President calls for 'urgent' and significant' assistance to cope with Ukrainian refugees
In a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Maia Sandu said that the influx of Ukrainian refugees represents a "significant effort for a country".
About 240,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Moldova since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Sandu stressed however that despite the challenges, "we cannot turn our back to these people" and that it is "our moral duty to help them out"
"The Republic of Moldova does need assistance," she added, calling for "significant contribution from the international community".
She said Moldova needs "urgent assistance for the temporary accommodation of these people."
10:49
10:41
Kharkiv awaiting 'green corridors' to evacuate civilians: Region head
Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, said on Sunday morning that "fights are being waged" around the city.
"We are waiting for the opening of the so-called "green corridors" to evacuate the population and deliver humanitarian goods. Organisationally, we are completely ready," he added.
He also said that "every day about 30,000 people leave Kharkiv railway station to safe places."
10:30
Russia worried about black market for necessities as sanctions bite
The largest federal and regional supermarket networks have decided to minimise the risk of purchases by "resellers" of basic goods, the Russian trade and industry ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
"In several regions (...) these products have been bought in bulk, up to several tons, more than enough for personal use, and in order to resell them," the ministry continued.
As a result, it said it supported rationing measures adopted by large retailers, without giving any guidelines for the time being.
Retailers themselves will determine which products will be restricted and how they will be restricted, it said.
The list of essential products concerns goods whose prices can be limited by the Russian government. It includes some 20 basic foods: meat, fish, milk, flour, sugar, oil, cereals, butter, rice, bread, cabbage, carrots, onions and potatoes.
Since the massive sanctions against the Russian economy, the authorities have been stepping up measures to limit panic and capital flight.
The Kremlin has admitted that these measures are hurting the economy, but vowed that it will rebound "spectacularly" in the medium term.
10:19
10:04
09:50
Kyiv claims 11,000 Russian troops killed so far
Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday that since the beginning of the conflict, some 11,000 Russian troops have lost their lives.
Russia admitted a week into the conflict that it had lost only 498 lives.
Neither of these claims have been independently verified.