A Russian gymnast has been slammed after displaying a symbol of support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Ivan Kuliak had a Z on his top as he picked up a bronze medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha next to Ukrainian Kovtun Illia, who won gold.

The symbol, which has been seen on Russian tanks, has become a signal of backing for the invasion.

"The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak (RUS) following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar," FIG said in a statement.

FIG has already adopted measures against Russia and Belarus following the invasion. From 7 March, athletes from both countries will not be allowed to take part in FIG-organised events.

Last Monday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended banning Russians and Belarusians from sports competitions, breaking with a long tradition of non-intervention in political or geopolitical debates.