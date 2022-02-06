Queen Elizabeth backs 'Queen Consort' title for Camilla

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has said she wants Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

The queen is celebrating her 70th anniversary on the throne on Sunday and made her "sincere wish" known in a message released to mark the occasion.

She wrote in her message that she was "blessed" to have had Prince Philip carry out the role of consort and "unselfishly made the sacrifices that go with it", as her own mother had done during her father's reign.

She also thanked people for the "goodwill" and "support" she received throughout her 70 years as the British monarch.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she wrote.

A spokesman for Charles and Camilla said they were "touched and honoured by the words" of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth had never made her opinion known on the subject until now despite the topic being fervently debated in the country over the years.

Technically, the married partner of the British monarch is labelled "consort" with the male partner of a female monarch titled "Prince Consort", as Philip had been, while the female partner of a male monarch is the "Queen Consort" as Elizabeth's mother had been.

But Camilla, 74, has long been blamed for the breakdown of the marriage between Prince Charles, 73, and his first wife, the late Diana Spencer.

Some argued that it was best she be titled "Princess Consort" when Charles ascends to the throne.

As recently as last year, less than half of Britons wanted her to be crowned Queen.

Camilla and Charles were married in 2005.