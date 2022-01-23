Belgian police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gas on Sunday in an attempt to disperse demonstrators in Brussels who gathered to protest against the government's COVID-19 measures and virus vaccinations.

The demonstrators marched through the capital before gathering in Cinquantenaire Park in the city's European quarter where they expressed their opposition to the government's virus policies.

Riot police were out in force and eventually moved in to disperse the protesters, after they ignored instructions broadcast over loudspeakers that the demonstration was finished and that they should leave.

Police water cannon trucks fired powerful jets at the demonstrators, while thick clouds of smoke and snaking trails of tear gas filled the air.

Sunday's march followed demonstrations in other European capitals on Saturday and Sunday that also drew thousands of people protesting vaccine mandates and other restrictions.