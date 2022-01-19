Several countries in Europe have registered a record number of COVID-19 infections — here is our summary of the situation across the continent.

The number of new coronavirus cases globally rose by 20 per cent last week to more than 18 million, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the highly infectious Omicron variant “continues to sweep the world.”

“We are concerned about the impact Omicron is having on already exhausted health workers and overburdened health systems,” Tedros said.

Some countries have taken steps targeting the unvaccinated, while programmes are also being rolled out to vaccinate young children.

France, Germany & Italy

On Tuesday, Public Health France reported that there were a record 464,769 new cases in the last 24-hour period.

The number of COVID-related deaths also increased by 288 on Tuesday to 100,339, according to official figures.

Just one day earlier, the number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals also rose by a record 888 to over 25,000 in total.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Italy jumped from 83,403 to 228,179 on Tuesday.

Germany also saw a new record number of confirmed cases on Wednesday, with 112,323 new infections in the past 24 hours.

It is the first time the country's disease control agency reported more than 100,000 daily cases. A further 239 COVID-related deaths were also registered on Wednesday.

But Germany's association for intensive care medicine (DIVI) said the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units was falling despite the increase in cases.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has warned that the country has not yet reached the peak of infections and has recommended that Germany introduce a nationwide vaccine mandate by May.

Almost 73 per cent of the German population have received a full course of vaccines against COVID-19, while nearly 48 per cent have had an additional booster shot.

German police say that are investigating thousands of forged vaccine certificates, according to the DPA news agency.

Those who supply or use fake certificates could face severe penalties, from fines and suspended prison sentences to losing their jobs.

United Kingdom

In the UK, authorities have relaxed measures after government scientists reported that the surge of infections “has now peaked nationally”.

Face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and schools in England, while health passes will no longer be needed for large events.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that hospital admissions and patients in intensive care units in most of England were stabilising or falling.

The government will no longer advise people to work from home, while face masks will be scrapped in classrooms starting Thursday.

Johnson added that more than 90 per cent of those aged over 60 in the UK have now had their booster shot.

Moreover, the UK is debating whether to scrap the requirement for those infected to self-isolate for five full days.

Netherlands

Several Dutch theatres, museums, and cultural venues briefly reopened on Wednesday to protest against the latest anti-COVID measures.

The Netherlands has been in a tough lockdown since mid-December amid a surge in cases. Last week, hairdressers, gyms, and nonessential stores were allowed to reopen under an easing of restrictions but bars, restaurants, and theatres have to remain closed.

But hundreds of Dutch bars and restaurants also opened their doors as a protest against the lockdown they say is crippling their businesses.

Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw Orchestra performed on Wednesday while two hairdressers cut hair in the historic venue.

Meanwhile, a barber cut the hair of 10 visitors while 10 more people got a nail treatment at the Van Gogh Museum.

“I understand the cry for help and that artists want to show all the beautiful things they have to offer us, but the opening of society must go step by step," tweeted Culture Minister Gunay Uslu.

The Dutch government has said it will look at possible further easing on 25 January, as hospital admissions decline despite a rise in case numbers.

People get a haircut during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Hungary

The leader of the main opposition party in Hungary confirmed on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the virus amid a surge in cases nationwide.

Peter Marki-Zay -- who will represent a six-party coalition in April's parliamentary election -- said on Facebook that he had received a positive test after exhibiting mild symptoms.

His announcement came on the same day that Hungary reported the highest number of daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the government's official coronavirus website, 14,890 new cases were detected on Wednesday -- nearly double the figure from last week and 2,000 higher than the previous record in November.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has relied on boosting vaccination rates to defend against the pandemic rather than reimposing measures.

More than 61% of Hungarians have received at least two vaccine doses, below the European Union average of 69.1%, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Slovakia

Slovakia has restricted access to public gatherings on Wednesday in the latest measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

Citizens will need to have received three doses of a vaccine, two doses plus a negative test, or have recently recovered from infection to attend many events.

The number of people at weddings, parties, and other venues will be limited, the government said on Wednesday. All bars and restaurants will also have to be closed between 10 pm and 5 am.

Slovak authorities have been expecting the Omicron variant to become dominant in January.

Belgium

The President of the European Council Charles Michel has had to miss the bloc's latest parliament session after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19.

Michel became the second top-level European Union official who was forced to pull out of Wednesday's session in Strasbourg, where French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the main challenges for the EU presidency.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had already canceled her attendance on Monday after her driver tested positive for the coronavirus.