Europe could be moving towards "a kind of pandemic endgame", according to a regional director of the World Health Organization.

Dr Hans Kluge, marking the second anniversary of COVID's arrival on the continent, said we were now entering a new phase of the disease.

He said the Omicron variant was displacing Delta at unprecedented speed, making up a third of cases across the region.

"The pandemic is far from over, but I am hopeful we can end the emergency phase in 2022 and address other health threats that urgently require our attention," said Dr Kluge, regional director for WHO's European region.

"Backlogs and waiting lists have grown, essential health services have been disrupted, and plans and preparations for climate-related health stresses and shocks have been put on hold across the region."

Dr Kluge added COVID could become a seasonal disease in the months to come.

"It's plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame," he explained, adding that Omicron could infect 60% of Europeans by March.

Once the current surge of Omicron currently sweeping across Europe subsides, "there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality".

"We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before COVID-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back," Dr Kluge added.

The Omicron variant, which studies have shown is more contagious than Delta but generally leads to less severe infection among vaccinated people, has raised long-awaited hopes that COVID is starting to shift from a pandemic to a more manageable endemic illness like seasonal flu.

But Dr Kluge cautioned that it was still too early to consider the coronavirus endemic.

"There is a lot of talk about endemic but endemic means ... that it is possible to predict what's going to happen. This virus has surprised us more than once so we have to be very careful," Dr Kluge added.

New vaccine health pass begins in France

Meanwhile, in France, a new vaccine health passport will be introduced from Monday whereby those aged 16 and above will have to show they have been jabbed to access restaurants or bars, leisure activities, or use inter-regional public transport.

The measure comes despite a small-scale series of protests in Paris over the weekend and political resistance.

Opponents of the policy say the reinforced measures will impinge upon daily "freedoms" and railed against what they dubbed a form of social "apartheid".

In Bordeaux, Anaelle, a nurse, blasted compulsory vaccination as "shameful". "People who've been vaccinated get sick, so what's the point?" she asked.

Although the size of protests has dropped off in recent weeks, a hardcore remains angry at President Emmanuel Macron, who has warned he will keep extending restrictions until the unvaccinated accept a coronavirus shot.

Coronavirus infections surge in Poland

More than 34,000 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday in Poland, 132% more than last week, according to the Polish Ministry of Health.

However, 25 people who had contracted the coronavirus have died, ten less than a week ago.

Over 825,000 people are in quarantine and 13,491 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals across the country.

A week ago, on January 16, there were over 260,000 people in quarantine, and two weeks ago, on January 9, over 151,000 people.

"So far, 2,232 cases of Omicron have been detected, which is 35% of the sequenced samples," the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Poland, a country of around 38 million, has a vaccination rate that is below the European Union average, with only more than 21 million people that are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 4.5 million infections have been detected in Poland and more than 104,000 people have died from COVID-19.