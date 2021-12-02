Germany targets unvaccinated ahead of push for mandatory COVID jabs

Germany has decided to tighten restrictions for those unvaccinated against COVID-19.

People without the jab won't be able to access non-essential shops, restaurants, places of culture or leisure, outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday.

The new steps were taken after a meeting between Merkel, her successor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of the country's 16 regions.

They also confirmed that a draft law on mandatory vaccination, which Scholz supports, would be submitted to parliament for entry into force in February or March.

“The situation is our country is serious,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin, calling the measure an “act of national solidarity.”

She said officials also agreed to require masks in schools, impose new limits on private meetings and aim for 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year.

Merkel also said that parliament will debate the possibility of imposing a general vaccine mandate that would come into force as early as February.

About 68.7% of the population in Germany is fully vaccinated, far below the minimum of 75% the government is aiming for.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be elected chancellor by a centre-left coalition next week, said on Tuesday that he backs a general vaccine mandate, but favours letting lawmakers vote according to their personal conscience rather than party lines on the matter.

The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken.

Some hospitals in the south and east of the country have already transferred patients to other parts of Germany because of a shortage of intensive care beds.

Agreeing on what measures to take has been complicated by Germany's political structure — with the 16 states responsible for many of the regulations — and the ongoing transition at the federal level.

Germany's disease control agency reported 73,209 newly confirmed cases Thursday. The Robert Koch Institute also reported 388 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 102,178.