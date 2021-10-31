A cable car crashed in northern Czech Republic on Sunday, killing one person, officials said.

The accident occurred Sunday afternoon when one of the two cabins of the cable car crashed to the ground.

The only person onboard, a staff member, was killed, said head of the regional government Martin Puta.

Rescuers said none of the 15 people onboard the second cabin were harmed.

It was the first accident involving the oldest cable car in the Czech Republic that dates to 1933.

Operated by the Czech Railways, it leads almost to the top of the Jested mountain near the city of Liberec.

The crash took place just a day before planned maintenance.