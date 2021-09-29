Iceland hit by earlier-than-normal snowstorm

Icelanders were taken by surprise after a snowstorm caused havoc on Tuesday.

The weather sparked more than 120 incidents, mostly vehicles stuck in the snow.

Rescue workers worked around the clock to tow away vehicles and bring 37 people to safety after a coach was trapped due to the snow piling up at a mountain pass in the northwest of the country. No injuries were reported.

Weather warnings have been issued in several areas in the north and west of Iceland after the snowstorm.

Vehicles not yet equipped with winter tyres could be the reason behind the high number of weather-related accidents, emergency authorities have declared. A spokesman said it was "no surprise", given that even for Iceland snow in September is "unusual".