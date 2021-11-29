Iceland's coalition agrees to govern for four more years

Iceland's ruling coalition has agreed to govern for another term following September's general election.

The three-party coalition of left and right parties announced on Sunday that it had reached an agreement for another four-year mandate.

Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left-Green Movement will stay on as Iceland's Prime Minister.

Jakobsdottir -- the country's second-ever female PM -- has led the country since 2017.

Despite her popularity, the coalition has faced criticism for recent environmental policies and has pledged to make focus on climate change a "priority".

In September's election, the Left-Green Movement -- alongside the conservative Independence Party and centre-right Progressive Party -- expanded its absolute majority to 38 seats.

But talks between the three unlikely coalition partners lasted much longer than expected.