Iceland's coalition agrees to govern for four more years

By Euronews  with AFP
Katrin Jakobsdottir will remain Prime Minister of Iceland in the coalition government.
Iceland's ruling coalition has agreed to govern for another term following September's general election.

The three-party coalition of left and right parties announced on Sunday that it had reached an agreement for another four-year mandate.

Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left-Green Movement will stay on as Iceland's Prime Minister.

Jakobsdottir -- the country's second-ever female PM -- has led the country since 2017.

Despite her popularity, the coalition has faced criticism for recent environmental policies and has pledged to make focus on climate change a "priority".

In September's election, the Left-Green Movement -- alongside the conservative Independence Party and centre-right Progressive Party -- expanded its absolute majority to 38 seats.

But talks between the three unlikely coalition partners lasted much longer than expected.