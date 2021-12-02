Several people were forced to stay overnight at an IKEA store in northern Denmark after a heavy snowstorm.

Six customers and around two dozen staff were trapped at the Aalborg store on Wednesday night and slept in showroom beds.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow fell on Wednesday evening as the department store was due to close.

"It was too dangerous to drive on the roads," Peter Elmose, the shop manager told AFP on Thursday.

"It was too dangerous to go outside and we couldn't make our employees take those risks and then as there were six customers left, we invited them too," he said.

Those in the IKEA shop were offered shelter and food -- chips and Swedish cinnamon rolls -- inside the staff canteen, before watching television.

"It was a really nice evening, enjoying each other's company," Elmose said. "Everyone had a full night's sleep, our mattresses are good."

When the shop reopened for business on Thursday, all the bedding and sheets had been changed, he added.

Danish media has reported that employees at a nearby toy shop also spent the night snowed in on Wednesday night. Around 300 travellers also had to stay overnight at Aalborg airport.

Large parts of Denmark -- including the capital Copenhagen -- have been hit by heavy snow, causing traffic delays and temporary power outages.