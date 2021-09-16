BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Germany

Deutsche Bahn: German rail operator agrees pay deal with union to end strikes

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews with AP
Deutsche Bahn is Germany's largest railway operator.
Deutsche Bahn is Germany's largest railway operator.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Text size Aa Aa

The German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has reached a deal with a train driver's union to end a series of recent strikes.

The GDL union said the company had agreed on a "good compromise" and a pay rise for drivers.

The union said that it had secured assurances over pensions, a raise of about 3.3% over 32 months, and plus two "COVID-19 bonus" payments of €800 to €1,000.

Three widespread strikes on Germany's railway network had caused severe disruption and travel chaos across the country.

The most recent strike in early September lasted a week and affected many travellers returning from summer vacation.

But a deal was struck on Thursday, with support from two German state governors.

"We have negotiated a good compromise [that] corresponds to what the railway workers deserve," said GDL union leader Claus Weselsky.