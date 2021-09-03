'We are prepared to die,' say Afghan women protesting Taliban in Kabul

Afghanistan seems to be one step closer to a new Taliban government.

Gunfire heard in the streets of Kabul this evening was believed to be celebratory, with Taliban supporters heralding a new era in the country.

But the official announcement of a new administration, expected earlier on Friday, is yet to come.

Euronews' International Correspondent Anelise Borges has obtained a list with 13 names and titles likely to be part of the new executive.

It includes Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, likely to be appointed as the next prime minister, and Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, set to be named on Saturday as the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan under the Taliban rule.

Afghanistan women prepared 'to die' for their rights

Meanwhile, the militant group is facing domestic pressure to deliver on its promise to create a moderate and inclusive society.

Several women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul earlier on Friday demanding equal access to work, education and to be part of the new government.

"We are afraid, but we have to fight", protester Mona Hossaini told Euronews. "We will die, if our blood is bringing some life for other people, it's OK for us. We are fighting for that."

Hossaini said male supporters at the protest were beaten up by the Taliban.

Taliban says country 'is safe' as they announce pardon for all

The Taliban has promised to be a moderate and inclusive force, stressing that the country is "safe, for all".

"We have announced a pardon for criminals or non-criminals. Pardons for all", Pashtoon, a Taliban fighter, told Euronews.

"It comes from our commander. So, people's lives, properties, all are safe. And those who have gone abroad can come back to Afghanistan."

"If God is willing, we will make it all together. This is our duty. We will serve this land and then serve the country. This is our duty."