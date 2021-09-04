Afghans were still awaiting the formation of their new government on Saturday, three weeks after the Taliban seized power and amid conflicting reports on the situation in Panjshir Valley.

Reporting from Kabul, Euronews International Correspondent Anelise Borges explained that the province was the only part of the country not under Taliban control.

The Taliban are facing resistance there from a movement led by Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerilla fighter who became a national hero for fighting against the Taliban back in the 1990's. Shah Massoud was killed in a suicide bombing in 2001.

Rumours circulating on social media claimed that the Taliban had seized the province but no such official announcement was made. A Panjshir resident told AFP that the rumours were false.

Former Vice-President Amrullah Saleh is currently in Panjshir and has been calling on the international community to recognise that part of the country as Afghanistan's de facto seat of power, Borges reported.

But the world has so far been focused on the Taliban and what the next moves of their upcoming government might be.

The official announcement of a new administration, which was planned on Friday, is yet to come.

On Friday, Borges obtained a list with 13 names and titles likely to be part of the new executive.

It includes Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, likely to be appointed as the next prime minister, and Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, who might be named as the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan under the Taliban rule.

"We're still waiting for confirmation," Borges reported on Saturday.

Reports of deaths and injuries after celebratory fire in Kabul

Taliban in Kabul fired into the air on Friday night to celebrate gains on the battlefield in Panjshir province.

Independent network Tolo TV reported 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transferred to Emergency Hospital.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter criticised the practice of firing into the air and called on the militants to stop it immediately.

Afghanistan women prepared 'to die' for their rights

Meanwhile, the militant group is facing domestic pressure to deliver on its promise to create a moderate and inclusive society.

Several women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul earlier on Friday demanding equal access to work, education and to be part of the new government.

"We are afraid, but we have to fight", protester Mona Hossaini told Euronews. "We will die, if our blood is bringing some life for other people, it's OK for us. We are fighting for that."