Today at the Olympics: Israel wins first gold medal since 2004

Artem Dolgopyat has won Israel’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics, winning gold in the men’s floor exercise by edging Rayderley Zapata of Spain on a tiebreak.

Dolgopyat and Zapata were both awarded a score of 14.933 during the event finals. They both had matching execution scores during their routines. Dolgopyat earned the gold because his set was slightly more difficult than Zapata’s.

Xiao Ruoteng of China earned the bronze for his third medal in Tokyo. Xiao took silver in the men’s all-around and won bronze during the team event last week.

The gold medal is just the second for Israel in any Olympic event. Gal Fridman won gold in men’s sailboard at the 2004 Athens Games.

Drinking

Tokyo Olympic organisers say they’re investigating an outdoor drinking party involving multiple athletes at the village where they’re staying.

Games chief executive Toshiro Muto says athletes and other team officials were drinking alcohol at the park within the village late on Friday.

The 11,000 Olympic athletes were warned before the games that drinking alcohol in groups was a breach of the so-called playbook rules to protect against COVID-19 infections. They can drink alone in their rooms.

In the most serious cases of breaking rules, athletes can be removed from the village and have their Olympic credentials taken.

Muto says in translated comments “we are investigating the situation and based on the result we are to take appropriate action.”

He says police arrived at the village after Friday’s incident, though he was unaware of their response.

Sight-seeing and cocaine

Earlier, Olympics organisers said they have banished six people, including two silver medalists from the country of Georgia, for breaking rules designed to protect against COVID-19 cases.

Toshiro Muto, the games chief executive, says it was a “clear and serious violation” of the so-called playbooks of health and safety rules for two Georgian judokas to go sight-seeing.

Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili were seen near Tokyo Tower on Tuesday, after their events were finished.

Muto says the Georgian embassy in Tokyo has apologized for the incident.

The other four were accredited contractors from Britain and the United States arrested for allegedly using cocaine before the Olympics opened.

Muto says there have been eight cases of games credentials being temporarily suspended.

In four cases, organisers collected a “signed pledge” from people suspected of breaking rules. Ten strict warnings were issued, Muto says.