Today at the Olympics: Europeans take gold in BMX

Friday sees the start of track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics, with one medal up for grabs today in the men’s 10,000 metres.

It’s the last event of the evening session.

Meanwhile there was more water-based action with rowing and swimming, which saw the first individual swimming world record at these games, in the women’s 200-metre breaststroke.

Here's a recap of who won what today:

BMX

Great Britain’s Bethany Shriever has spoiled Colombian Mariana Pajon’s bid for a third straight gold medal in BMX racing.

Shriever jumped out to an early lead and held off Pajon at the finish in her first Olympics. Dutch rider Merel Smulders took bronze.

Pajon became the first rider to win two BMX racing gold medals with her victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won the men’s race, edging Great Britain’s Kye Whyte at the finish line. Carlos Ramirez Yepes of Colombia took bronze.

Reigning men’s gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States did not make it to the finals after a violent crash in the third semifinal heat.

He was taken off on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance after crashing on the first turn. A doctor said he is “awake and awaiting further medical evaluation”.

Shooting

Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina won her second gold and third medal of the Tokyo Olympics, beating Korea’s Kim Minjung in a shootoff in women’s 25-metre pistol.

Vitalina Batsarashkina, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's 25-meter pistol Alex Brandon/AP

Batsarashkina tied Kim with 38 points and won the shootoff 4-1. China’s Xiao Jiaruxuan took bronze.

Batsarashkina also won gold in 10-meter air pistol and teamed with Artem Chernousov to take silver in 10-meter mixed team air pistol. She also took silver in 10-meter air pistol at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Swimming

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker has set the first individual swimming world record at the Tokyo Olympics.

She won the women’s 200-metre breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking the mark of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona.

The United States claimed the other two medals.

It was the third world record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with the first two coming in women’s relays.

China’s Wang Shun has captured gold in the men’s 200-metre individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics.

Wang edged Britain’s Duncan Scott with a time of 1 minute, 55.00 seconds. Scott took the silver in 1:55.28, while the bronze went to Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches in 1:56.17.

Emma McKeon has earned another gold medal for the Australian women at the Olympic pool.

McKeon touched first in the 100-metre freestyle with an Olympic-record time of 51.96 seconds, becoming only the second woman to break 52 seconds in the sprint.

Emma Mckeon, of Australia, right, celebrates with teammate Cate Campbell after winning the women's 100-meter freestyle final Jae C. Hong/AP

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey claimed the silver in 52.27, while Aussie Cate Campbell took the bronze in 52.52.

Russia’s Evgeny Rylov has completed a backstroke sweep at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rylov added the 200-metre backstroke title to his victory in the 100 back, winning with an Olympic-record time of 1 minute, 53.29 seconds.

The silver went to American Ryan Murphy in 1:54.15, while Britain’s Luke Greenbank grabbed the bronze in 1:54.72.

Murphy was a double-gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, extending America’s dominance of the backstroke events that went back to 1992.

Rylov ended the US winning streak with his two golds in Tokyo. Murphy settled for a bronze and silver this time.

American backstroke star Ryan Murphy, who claimed silver, suggested that his Olympic races were “probably not clean,” seeming to take aim at the Russian swimmers who beat him in two events.

At a news conference with the other medalists, Murphy said he wasn’t making any allegations and congratulated Rylov.

Rowing

New Zealand held off a late charge from Germany over the final 250 meters to win the men’s eight in the final rowing event of the Tokyo Games.

Great Britain rallied late to take bronze.

Canada has won the rowing women's eight gold medal. They stormed to an early lead, then held off New Zealand over the final 200 metres to win.

China finished third for the bronze medal.

Greece’s Stefanos Ntouskos made a strong closing burst over the the final 250 meters to win the men’s single sculls at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece competes in the men's rowing single sculls final AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Norway’s Kjetil Borch won silver. Croatia’s Damir Martin rallied late to take the bronze.

New Zealand’s Emma Twigg won gold in the women's single sculls. She bolted to an early lead, then finished with a surge over the final 500 metres to dominate.

Twigg had finished fourth in the previous two Olympics but easily shrugged off Russia’s Hanna Prakatsen, who won silver at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Magdalena Lobnig of Austria won bronze.