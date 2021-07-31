Novak Djokovic is leaving the Olympics without a medal in singles.

The top-ranked Serb lost 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the bronze-medal match of the tennis tournament. It was his third defeat in two days.

The loss comes less than 24 hours after Djokovic was beaten by Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals to end his bid for a Golden Slam.

Djokovic also lost in the mixed doubles semifinals on Friday with partner Nina Stojanovic.

Djokovic was due back on the court later for another bronze-medal match in mixed doubles. He and Stojanovic will face the Australian pair of Ash Barty and John Peers.

Archery

Meanwhile, Mete Gazoz of Turkey has won the men’s individual archery title at the Tokyo Games.

It was the first gold medal won by a country other than South Korea, which went 4 for 5 in archery over these Olympics.

Gazoz beat Mauro Nespoli of Italy in the final by a 6-4 score. He earned Turkey its first Olympic medal in archery.

Takaharu Furukawa of Japan won the bronze medal. Furukawa also earned a bronze in the men’s team event.

Weightlifting

Lyu Xiaojun has won gold in the men’s 81-kilogram weightlifting category after Italian rival Antonino Pizzolato missed with a shot at the clean and jerk world record.

Lyu lifted 170kg in the snatch and 204 in the clean and jerk for a total 374. That was 7kg more than Zacarias Bonnat of the Dominican Republic in second and 9kg ahead of Pizzolato, who won bronze.

Lyu celebrated his second career Olympic gold by hoisting his coach into the air.

Pizzolato took a shot at a 210kg clean and jerk for gold but couldn’t complete the lift. Lyu failed his own world record attempt.

Harrison Maurus narrowly missed what would have been the first U.S. men’s weightlifting medal since 1984, placing fourth on 361kg. Maurus tried to beat Pizzolato for bronze with a 205kg clean and jerk but stumbled.

Windsurfing

China won its 20th gold medal of the Tokyo Summer Olympics when Lu Yunxiu edged Charline Picon of France in women’s windsurfing RS:X. Lu finished the competition with 36 points to Picon’s 38. Emma Wilson of Britain took the bronze in sailing’s first medal of these Games.

China leads all countries with 20 golds, followed by Japan with 17 and the United States with 16. The United States has the most medals with 45. China has 42 and ROC, 34.