Ten people injured after gun fired at seaside nightclub in Italy

Ten people have been injured in Italy after a gun was fired in a seaside nightclub in Taranto.

The incident took place in San Vito in the southern Puglia region after an altercation between two groups of young people in the early hours of Wednesday.

Italian media reported that a man allegedly opened fire with a 9mm pistol in the nightclub when around 300 students were present.

The suspected gunman has been arrested, police added.

The victims were shot in the legs or injured in the ensuing stampede, but none of them is in a serious condition. Three people have since been discharged from hospital.