Driver killed after bus plunges from road on Italian island of Capri

A bus driver died after his vehicle crashed through a guardrail and plunged around six metres on the Italian island of Capri.

The bus appeared to have smashed against some structures as it landed near where people were sunbathing.

Italian media said some beachgoers instinctively dived into the sea for cover when they heard the loud crash.

The driver was fatally injured in the incident, firefighters and Capri's mayor confirmed. Italy's fire service said on Twitter that eleven people, including the driver, were on board the bus when it crashed.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported that 28 injured people had been admitted to hospital on Capri following the accident.

Most of the victims -- which include citizens from France and Lebanon -- were slightly injured and were not in the vehicle but were hit by debris caused by the fall, it added.

Two of the injured, including a boy, have been transferred by helicopter to other hospitals in Naples.