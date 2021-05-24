With the highly transmissible, so-called Indian variant continuing to spread in the UK, news that both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are highly effective against it has come as a relief.

But recent studies stress that two doses are needed for protection so that means the government is stepping up the message to get both jabs. The UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned Britons of the importance of it, "from this new data that we've seen is that after the second jab, the vaccine is effectively just as powerful as against the old variant."

France

French ministers are now considering stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens this summer.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Foreign Minister has said Britain will not be put on a red-list:

"The arrival of the Indian variant and the increase of cases of Indian variant in the UK pose a problem and so we are vigilant about this and in contact with the British authorities. It won't be the red list treatment if we have to do it. It will be an intermediate treatment."

Residents in Bordeaux are being prioritised for treatment to deal with a version of the variant.

Germany

Germany has already designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern. From midnight on Sunday people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.

Spain

Spain has no such reservations and from today British citizens will be able to visit without restrictions. Although the UK has Spain on its own amber list meaning not recommended for travel, sun-seeking Brits are expected.

