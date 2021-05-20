In the UK, the alarming spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus is calling into question the further easing of lockdown measures.

A total lifting of restrictions in England is pencilled in for June 21.

But the number of confirmed cases of the strain hit more than 3,400 on Thursday, a rise of 2,000 in just a week.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged people to get their coronavirus vaccinations. He said in the areas of the UK worst hit by the variant, most people hospitalised had been vaccinated. He added the government had "increasing confidence that the vaccines are effective against" the so-called Indian variant.

